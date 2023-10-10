Gardaí continue to question woman about death of man at Cork Airport Hotel

Gardaí are continuing to question a woman (43) about the death of a man in Cork city last weekend

Gardaí are continuing to question a woman (43) about the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a Cork hotel car park last weekend.

Detectives arrested the woman at the Cork Airport Hotel on Monday morning for questioning about the death of Andrii Nestorov (49).

Mr Nestorov, a Ukrainian father of three, was found unresponsive in the back of his Hyundai car in the car park of the Cork Airport Hotel at around 2.30am on Sunday, after a woman went into the hotel and raised the alarm.

The emergency services were alerted, and paramedics treated Mr Nestorov at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE

Initial reports suggested Mr Nestorov may have suffered a heart attack, but it was evident he had suffered an injury to his head and had an injury to his leg so gardaí were notified.

Gardaí sealed off the area and Garda technical experts began an examination of the area where Mr Nesterov had been found. Officers also seized his car for a technical examination.

It is understood gardaí also examined dash cam footage from the vehicle, which Garda sources have indicated has been of some assistance to investigators in establishing what happened to him.

Yesterday morning, gardaí arrested a Ukrainian woman, who was known to Mr Nesterov, and she was brought to Togher Garda station for questioning about the death.

The woman was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows suspects to be held for 24 hours. She can be held until Tuesday afternoon before she must be charged or released.

Mr Nesterov’s body was taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster carried out a postmortem on Monday.

The Garda have not released the results of Dr Bolster’s postmortem, but it is understood that the findings do not support initial reports the man had suffered a cardiac event.

A native of Kherson near the Black Sea, Mr Nesterov came to Ireland some months ago as a refugee and was staying with other Ukrainian refugees at the Cork Airport Hotel.

He had obtained work in a bakery in Ballincollig and had recently bought a ticket to fly to Poland to be reunited with his wife and two sons and daughter who had fled there after the Russian invasion.