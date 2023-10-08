Tánaiste condemns desecration of monument in memory of Noel Lemass

Gardaí in Rathfarnham confirmed they were investigating criminal damage to the monument at Featherbeds on the Military Road.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has condemned the overnight “desecration” of a monument to the late Noel Lemass which was discovered on the morning of an event to mark the centenary of his death.

Red paint was found thrown over the monument in the Dublin mountains area of Rathfarnham on Sunday as the Tánaiste, members of the Lemass family and Dublin Fianna Fáil members, including several TDs and an MEP, gathered.

“Gardaí were alerted this morning, Sunday 8th October 2023, after paint damage was caused overnight to the Capt Noel Lemass memorial. Inquires are ongoing and gardaí are appealing to those with information to contact Rathfarnham station on 01-666 6500 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666 111.”

Mr Martin said it was “very difficult to comprehend why a person or group of people would desecrate a monument like this … It was deeply distressing to come and find that this morning.”

The monument, in a remote spot in the mountains, marks the place where Lemass’s body was found on October 13th, 1923.

Abducted

The brother of the then future-taoiseach Seán Lemass had been abducted, having just finished lunch with friends, on Wicklow Street, July 3rd, 1923.

He had fought on the anti-Treaty side in the Civil War which had ended five months earlier. He had just returned from England where he had fled the previous summer having been imprisoned twice.

Speaking at the event on Sunday Mr Martin said Noel Lemass was “one of the most effective organisers and local leaders at a time of many great personalities. By every conceivable measure the kidnapping, torture, and murder of Noel Lemass was a terrible crime. A crime which was first committed and then covered up by forces who claimed to represent a democratic state.”

He continued: “It is almost impossible to imagine how a family could overcome a tragedy such as this. Seán named his first child after his fallen brother and could never bring himself to talk of what had been done to him … Seán refused to allow himself to be defined by tragedy and believed in moving forward.”