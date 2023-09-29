Teenager arrested after allegedly killing family member in Offaly

Gardaí said footage of the incident was circulating on social media. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A teenage boy has been arrested after allegedly killing a family member in a violent incident, the aftermath of which was streamed on social media.

The youth, understood to be 16 years old, killed the woman with a blunt instrument at a property in Tullamore, Co Offaly earlier on Friday.

Distressing footage of the incident was quickly shared online afterwards. Gardaí have appealed to people not to distribute the video.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a violent incident at a residential property in a rural area outside of Tullamore, Co. Offaly, this afternoon, Friday 29th September 2023,” a Garda statement said.

“A male has been arrested. No further details being provided at this time.

“Investigations are at an early stage and An Garda Síochána will not be providing any further details at this time.

“An Garda Síochána is aware that images from this incident are circulating on social media and messaging apps and An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person who receives these images not to share the content,” she explained.