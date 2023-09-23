PSNI officer charged with series of offences after incident at Ballymena hotel

The 30-year-old police officer is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on October 19th. Photograph: EPA

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer has been charged with a number of offences following an incident at a hotel in Co Antrim on Thursday.

The off-duty officer has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in his system, four counts of common assault, and disorderly behaviour in the Ballymena area.

The PSNI said a criminal investigation has begun, as well as a professional standards department misconduct inquiry.

The 30-year-old man is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on October 19th.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the PSNI said in a statement on Saturday morning. - PA