Garda assaulted after stopping stolen car in central Dublin

An Garda Síochána has said a member of the force was assaulted while on patrol in central Dublin on Thursday evening. Photograph: Alan Betson

An Garda Síochána has said a member of the force was assaulted while on patrol in central Dublin on Thursday evening.

A spokesman said gardaí stopped a car in the Basin Street area of Dublin 8 at around 8.45pm and engaged with the two individuals travelling in the vehicle.

During the encounter, he said, the driver assaulted one of the gardaí present before both occupants fled on foot.

The car had been reported stolen in the Dublin area earlier this month, the spokesman said, and it was removed from the scene to undergo forensic and technical examinations.

READ MORE

A woman, aged in her 30s, was later arrested in connection with the incident. She was taken to a garda station in Dublin city centre and detained in connection with an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Justice Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1991.

The spokesman said a male garda, aged in his 20s and stationed at Kilmainham, received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries. Garda welfare services have been made available to the injured officer, he added.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.