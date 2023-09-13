Huge majority of rank and file gardaí vote no confidence in Garda Commissioner

Rank and file gardaí have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a vote of no confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. The results of a ballot, carried out by the Garda Representative Association (GRA), were announced by the association in Dublin on Wednesday morning, with the motion of no confidence carried by a majority of 98.7 per cent.

Of the 10,802 members polled - in a 14,000-strong force - some 116 voted confidence in Mr Harris and 9,013 voted no confidence. The turn-out was 84.5 per cent.

Brendan O’Connor, president of the GRA, said he and his colleagues leading the association were “shocked” by the record turn-out and by the scale of the result. However, he said it was not for him or the GRA to call on Mr Harris to resign.

In recent weeks Mr Harris has questioned the credibility of the process, saying the leadership of the GRA had predetermined the outcome of the ballot by the way it framed the question and the discussion around the poll. He also said the performance of a Garda commissioner was never measured in a vote and instead should be judged by the policing service being provided to the public.

The ballot outcome has no legal implications, or official status, and Mr Harris has already said the possibility he may resign if the motion of no confidence was passed by a large majority did not arise. He has been supported in that regard in recent weeks by both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

Now that the GRA ballot has been completed, and the results confirmed, the association plans to hold a special delegate conference in Kilkenny in two weeks. It will discuss the next steps it plans to take, with some form of industrial action and even a withdrawal of service, or strike in all but name, likely to be considered.

The GRA announced in July it planned to hold the vote of no confidence amid a protracted dispute with senior Garda management over new rosters. The GRA wants to maintain current rosters put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, which involve 12-hour shifts in a pattern of four days on/four days off which have proven very popular with gardaí.

Mr Harris announced in mid-July that these rosters would be discontinued from November 6th. He dropped plans to introduce new rosters, saying the force would revert to pre-pandemic arrangements.

The GRA decided soon after to hold a vote of no confidence in Mr Harris, with the rosters issue the main concern leading to the unprecedented ballot. However, the GRA has said it is also concerned about Garda training, falling numbers in the force and a range of other issues, including what it sees as inadequate training, very low morale and increasing suspensions in the force and resignations of Garda members.

More to come.