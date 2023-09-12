Homes evacuated following discovery of old explosive device in Cork City

The Defence Forces did not immediately comment on the nature of the device. File photograph

A number of homes were evacuated in Cork city on Tuesday following the discovery of an historic explosive device.

The Defence Forces’ EOD team (explosive ordnance disposal) went to the house on Hartlands Avenue in Glasheen where the device had been found to assess its threat.

“This device, a historical munition, was rendered stable and removed to a safe location,” it said on completion of the operation.

“Once removed it was destroyed in a controlled demolition. This operation has concluded and all elements are back in barracks.”

READ MORE

The team arrive just after 3pm and completed its work by 4.40pm.

Earlier, garda said they had been alerted to the discovery at the residence, evacuated a number of houses and put a cordon in place.

“The services of the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal were requested and a controlled explosion was carried out before 5pm this evening,” a spokesman said.