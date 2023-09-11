French police investigating alleged rape of Irish rugby fan in Bordeaux

Police in Bordeaux are investigating the alleged rape of an Irish woman on Sunday. Photograph: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

A police investigation has been launched in France after an Irish rugby fan was allegedly abducted and raped by a group of men while in Bordeaux for the World Cup.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Sunday night in Bordeaux, where Ireland defeated Romania in a match the previous day.

Local French media reported the woman (37) was close to her accommodation when “three individuals seized her and took her to rue du Puits Descazaux”, where she was allegedly raped.

The woman was reportedly taken to a hospital and then referred to a victim support association.

READ MORE

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

Members of An Garda Síochána currently deployed in France for the duration of the Rugby World Cup tournament to assist Irish people visiting France are liaising with local authorities in relation to an alleged incident, a Garda spokesman.

“The investigation is a matter for French police. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time,” the statement said.