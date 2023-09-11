Crime & Law

Four hospitalised after car driven at speed into group of people in Galway

Altercation in car park on Headford Road on Sunday evening led to car being driven into group

A large number of people were involved in an altercation in a car park on the Headford Road.

Shauna Bowers
Mon Sep 11 2023 - 09:49

Four people were hospitalised following a “serious public order incident” in Galway in which a car was driven “at speed” at a group of people.

The incident occurred on the Headford Road in Galway at around 6.10pm on Sunday.

Two men were assaulted and are currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Galway for non-life threatening injuries.

During the course of the incident, a vehicle was driven at speed at a group of people.

A man and woman are receiving treatment at University Hospital Galway for their injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí have seized a number of weapons which are understood to have been used during the course of the incident.

Two vehicles have also been seized for a technical examination. Investigations are ongoing at this time, a spokesman said.

Shauna Bowers is a reporter for The Irish Times

