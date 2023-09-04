Two women arrested at Dublin Airport as drugs worth more than €1.3m are found in flight baggage

Revenue officers have seized contraband worth almost €1.4 million in Dublin.

In two separate seizures on Saturday, Revenue officers confiscated 37kg of herbal cannabis and about 10kg of suspected ketamine with estimated street values of €740,000 and €600,000 respectively, at Dublin Airport.

The illicit drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of passengers who had disembarked flights from New York and Amsterdam.

Two women in their 20s were arrested by gardaí and taken to a Dublin Garda station where they were being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, Revenue said on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Separately on Saturday, as a result of an intelligence-led operation and with the assistance of detector dog Toby, Revenue officers seized over 56,000 cigarettes and 1.4kg of tobacco in a search of three premises in Dublin’s inner city.

The seized cigarettes and tobacco, of various brands, had a retail value of €45,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €35,000.

A man in his 50s was questioned and investigations are ongoing, Revenue said.