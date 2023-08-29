Gardaí recover stolen designer sunglasses after theft at Dublin Airport

The stolen items were returned to the store via an Aer Lingus crew on the EI3265 flight. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí at Dublin Airport responded to a reported theft of items worth over €900 from a store in Terminal One on Sunday morning.

A suspect was identified via CCTV but it was later discovered he had already departed on a flight to Birmingham Airport.

An Garda Síochána then contacted police in Birmingham, providing the suspect’s details and a description of the stolen goods, which are reported to have been three pairs of designer sunglasses.

Police greeted the suspect off the plane and conducted a search and recovered the stolen items, which were then returned to the store via Aer Lingus crew on the EI3265 flight.

The suspect was then arrested by UK police.