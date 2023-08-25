Drugs, cars, cash and designer watches seized in Galway raids

Some of the cash and watches seized in Galway as part of the Operation Tara raids. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Cocaine, cash, cars and designer watches were seized by An Garda during a number of searches at seven locations across Galway city and county on Friday.

Cocaine worth €47,000; €39,490 in cash; 10 designer watches (including Rolex and Hublot pieces); and two cars and one van (all 2022 registered) were seized during the searches as part of Operation Tara.

Two men (30s) were arrested in connection with the seizure.

They are currently detained at Garda stations in Galway, one under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 and the other under the provisions of Section Two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) 1996.

READ MORE

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The operation, targeting drugs and organised crime in Galway, was conducted by the Galway divisional drugs unit with support from the Galway district drugs unit, the armed support unit, the divisional search team, the Galway crime unit and the Garda dog unit. Investigations are ongoing.