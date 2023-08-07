Cocaine find in Dublin brings to almost €6m value of drugs seized by gardaí over weekend

The cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin is estimated to have been worth a combined €1.63 million

Two men have been arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated €1.63 million was seized by the Dublin Crime Response Team, An Garda Síochána said on Sunday.

The cocaine, worth some €910,000, and cannabis herb with a value of €720,000, was found during a series of searches in the Dublin area on Friday and Saturday.

The men, one in his 40s, the other is his 50s, were being detained in Dublin Garda stations on Sunday evening under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. The drugs were sent for further analysis.

Separately, officers in Cork uncovered cocaine worth an estimated €4.2 million on Saturday and arrested three men.

The 60kg haul was uncovered early on Saturday after a surveillance operation was put in place involving Revenue Customs officers and members of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The consignment of the drug had arrived into the State in a freight container through Ringaskiddy Port.

The three men arrested in relation to the Cork seizure are suspected of being part of a group that collected the drugs from the port and were in the process of transporting them out of the Cork area, likely to Dublin.

The men – two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s – were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at station in the area.

A €3.85 million seizure of the drug was made at Ringaskiddy in April.