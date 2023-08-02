Man held as cannabis worth €700,000 seized at Dublin Airport

A man is due to appear in court on Wednesday charged with attempting to smuggle 35kg of cannabis through Dublin Airport from Canada.

The herbal cannabis, worth an estimated €700,000, was allegedly found in the man’s luggage on Tuesday following a Revenue operation at the airport.

As a result of “risk profiling” and with the assistance of drug detector dog Enzo, officers searched the man’s luggage after he got off a flight from Toronto and found the drugs inside, Revenue said.

The suspect, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to a north Dublin Garda station where he was detained before being charged with drug smuggling.

He is due to appear before a District Court judge in the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday.