Elderly homeowner fought off burglary gang during Dublin break-in

Gardaí said the men fled after the occupant engaged them physically. Photograph: Bryan O Brien / The Irish Times

A man in his 80s managed to fight off an burglary gang which broke into his Dublin home on Thursday.

The four-man gang fled without taking anything after being confronted by the homeowner in the early hours of the morning. Gardaí are treating the break-in as an aggravated burglary and are appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí said the men fled after the occupant engaged them physically. Early indications suggest the intruders are likely part of a burglary gang which has been active in the area in recent months, sources said.

The break-in occurred at 4.40am in Dunree Park, Coolock, Dublin 5. The homeowner, a man in his 80s was woken up by the break-in.

READ MORE

According to a Garda statement, “an altercation then ensued between the homeowner ... and the intruders following which the male suspects then fled the scene and entered a vehicle parked outside.”

The gang members got in a silver estate car, which may have been a 2000s registered Renault Megane, and fled Dunree Park by driving over the grass on to the Malahide Road.

They then drove on the wrong side of the Malahide Road for a short period before leaving the area.

The man has received medical treatment. His injuries are not believed to be serious but he was left badly shaken by the incident.

Gardaí from the Technical Bureau are carrying out an analysis of the scene and investigations are ongoing.

Investigators are seeking anyone with information to come forward, including anyone who witnessed the car used in the getaway.

They are asking people to come forward who witnessed any erratic driving or other unusual activity between 1am and 5am last Thursday in the Dunree Park, Tonlegee Road, Malahide Road, Edenmore, Donaghmede or Clarehall areas of Dublin.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.