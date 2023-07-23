Teenage boy arrested in connection with alleged assault on American tourist

Stephen Termini, the victim of the Talbot Street attack, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on Stephen Termini, an American tourist on Talbot Street, Dublin 1m, on Wednesday night.

Gardaí said the male juvenile was arrested for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Against the Persons Act, 1997.

He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a north Dublin Garda station.

An Garda Síochána declined to comment further.

Mr Termini (57), from Buffalo, New York, had been staying at a guest house on Talbot Street and is understood to have just left his accommodation at 10.40pm when the unprovoked attack by a gang of youths took place on nearby Store Street.

He was beaten and kicked in the attack. Emergency services were called, and he was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in intensive care.

A son of Mr Termini, Mike Rizzuto, has said he hopes his attackers are brought to justice. Mr Rizzuto said his father had visited Ireland on several occasions and was planning to move to the country permanently.

Gardaí are continuing their appeal for anyone with information or who may have video footage to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.