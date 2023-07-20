Gardaí probe link between cocaine washed up in east Cork and €2m Donegal find

Gardaí in Cork are to liaise with colleagues in Donegal to see if drugs washed up on the south coast are from the same €2 million consignment of cocaine found by a walker on a beach near Dunfanaghy earlier this week.

Detectives in Cork recovered two kilos of cocaine with a street value of €180,000 when members of the public found the drugs in two separate occasions – one discovered on a beach in east Cork in early June and one on a beach nearer Cork city, approximately a week later.

A garda source told The Irish Times that investigators are satisfied that the two Cork seizures, made over 30 kilometres apart, are from the same consignment of drugs. But they were also keeping an open mind as to whether they may be linked to the huge seizure in north West Donegal.

Handout photo issued by the Garda of multiple packages of drugs discovered along the north Donegal coastline on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Garda/PA Wire

“We’re satisfied that the two Cork seizures – a kilo of cocaine in each case – are from the same consignment in that they are similarly wrapped in brown paper inside plastic wrapping – both packages were intact despite being in the water for some time,” said the source.

READ MORE

“We really don’t know how they came to wash up – they could possibly have been part of a consignment that was dropped off somewhere at sea, 30 or 40 miles off the south coast and marked with a buoy for collection later and they could have just broken free and been washed up in Cork.

“Alternatively, whoever was trying to smuggle them into Ireland or the UK or Europe may have decided to chuck them overboard if they saw a Naval Service ship or the customs boat Surveyor approaching them off the Cork and they were just washed on the two beaches.

[ Anyone finding drugs washed ashore ‘should dial 999 rather than move them’ ]

“A third possibility is that they were part of a consignment that for whatever reason was lost out in the Atlantic and some ended up coming ashore in Cork and some in Donegal so that’s why we will be liaising with our colleagues in Donegal to compare wrappings to see if they could be a match.”

A garda spokesman in Cork urged anyone who comes across anything suspicious on Cork beaches to contact gardaí immediately and pointed out that anyone who might be tempted to retain anything they find could find themselves facing criminal charges for possession of drugs.

The Donegal drugs were found by a walker out on Tramore Beach on the outskirts of Dunfanaghy village early on Wednesday morning. The drugs, wrapped in black plastic and bound by a rope, were found on the edge of the water at the remote beach.

The man dragged the suitcase-sized bale up the beach and tied it to a plank of wood as he feared it could be washed out to sea again. He then contacted gardaí and officers from Milford Garda station proceeded to Tramore Beach and secured the drugs.

A second bale was found at Ballyhiernan Beach at Fanad Head, leading to searches in the area by the Garda Air Unit with sources putting the combined value of the two bales at over €2 million and gardaí have urged anyone who finds other packages to contact them at Milford Garda station.

Cork has been the scene of some of the country’s biggest ever drugs seizure including one at Dunlough Bay near the Mizen Head on July 2nd 2007, when a RIB capsized and 62 bales of cocaine worth €440 million brought across the Atlantic on the catamaran, Lucky Day ended up in the sea.

The first huge cocaine seizure in Cork was made on September 29th 1996 when a Customs Enforcement Officer, Paddy O’Sullivan found 599 kgs of cocaine with a street value of €125 million when they searched a converted fishing vessel, The Sea Mist at Aghada in Cork Harbour.

Two years later on September 4th 1998, Customs officers and gardaí found 325kg of cocaine worth €61 million worth when they searched catamaran, Gemeos after she pulled into Kinsale Harbour following a transatlantic voyage.

Just over a decade later on November 5th 2008, the Naval Service in a Joint Task Force Operation with Customs and gardaí apprehended the yacht, Dances with Waves some 150 miles off the Mizen Head with 150 tonnes of cocaine worth €500 million aboard.

Six years later on September 23rd 2014, the Naval Service in another Joint Task Force Operation with Customs and gardaí apprehended the yacht, Makayabella some 300 kilometres off the Cork coast and found just over a tonne of cocaine with a street value of €290 million aboard.