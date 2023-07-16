Man due in court in Cork over fatal stabbing of woman (38)

Gardaí at the house in Cardinal Court, Wilton, Cork city where Deepa Dinamani (38) was fatally stabbed. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

A man (41) is due to appear in court in Cork on Sunday after a woman (38) was found stabbed to death in a house in the city on Friday night.

The man was arrested at a house in the Cardinal Court area of Wilton at around 10.10pm on Friday after gardaí were alerted. When they arrived at the house, gardaí found a woman with a stab wound to the throat, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor.

The man was arrested for questioning and taken to Togher Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

On Sunday morning, gardaí said they had charged the man, and he is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork city District Court, Anglesea Street, at 10.30am.

READ MORE

The woman has been named locally as Deepa Dinamani, a native of Kerala in southern India, who moved to Cork three months ago with her husband and five-year-old son to take up a position as a fund manager with a financial services company based at Cork Airport Business Park.

Gardaí believe Ms Dinamani was dead for several hours when she was discovered in the house and the alarm was only raised when she failed to collect her son from a friend’s house after the friend had collected the boy from a summer camp on Friday evening.

The friend brought the child back to his family home at Cardinal Court where he met the suspect (41) who told him the child’s mother, Ms Dinamani had been stabbed. The friend raised the alarm, alerting the emergency services and the gardaí.

The decision to charge the man over Ms Dinamani’s death comes after Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan completed a postmortem at the morgue at Cork University Hospital on Saturday evening.

The Irish Times understands the postmortem confirmed Ms Dinamani died a violent death at her family home in Cardinal Court on Friday.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene following the discovery of her body on Friday night, and it is understood that Garda technical experts recovered a knife at the scene that has been sent to the Forensic Science Ireland laboratory.

Gardaí have carried out door-to-door inquiries to investigate if anyone heard any disturbance in the two storey, red-bricked terrace house on Friday and are trying to establish when Ms Dinamani was last seen alive by an independent witness.

Gardaí have set up an incident room at Togher Garda station, and they have appealed to anyone who can assist them in their investigation to contact Togher Garda station on (021) 494 7120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.