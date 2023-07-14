Man (30s) due in court in connection with discovery of body in Donegal

The area where Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard carried out a search of Sliabh Liag for a missing person in late June. Photograph: Joe Dunne

A man arrested in connection with the discovery of a body off cliffs at Sliabh Liag in Co Donegal earlier this month is due to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, a man in his 30s was arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged assault that reportedly took place at Sliabh Liag, at the end of June.

The body of the man in his 60s was found following an extensive search of the area for a number of previous days.

A spokesman for the gardaí on Friday confirmed the arrested man has been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District court on Friday afternoon.