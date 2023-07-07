Family of Irish woman Kirsty Ward killed in Salou, Spain release photograph and appeal for privacy

A statement was issued on behalf of mother-of-one Kirsty Ward from Dublin, who was found dead in her hotel in Salou, Spain

The Department of Foreign Affairs is liaising with the family of Irish woman Kirsty Ward, a mother-of-one who was killed in Spain while on holiday in Spain last Sunday.

The body of the 36-year-old was found lying in a corridor by staff in the Magnolia Hotel. A 30-year-old man, who is understood to have known Ms Ward was arrested by police on suspicion of killing her.

He was remanded in custody following a court appearance last Wednesday.

A statement issued on behalf of the young woman’s family explained that the Department of Foreign Affairs are “liaising with the family of mother-of-one Kirsty Ward from Dublin.”

The family said that they “would not be making any further comment or statements” and asked for privacy during this “distressing time”.

The family also released a photograph of Ms Ward for the first time.

The suspect, who has not been named by Spanish police authorities, was arrested at the Costa Dorada holiday resort in Salou a short time after her body was discovered. He had been lying beside Ms Ward in the corridor of the adults’ only hotel - just outside their bedroom.

The investigation into the death of Ms Ward will now take several months while he remains in custody as he has been declared an “investigado” — a person under investigation by the Spanish court.