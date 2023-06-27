Man and woman arrested in Donegal as search continues for missing person

Walkers on the ridge overlooking the Sliabh Liag in Co Donegal where searches continued on Tuesday for a missing person. File photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Two people have been arrested in the Sliabh Liag area of Co Donegal where a search is ongoing following reports that a person had gone missing in the area.

A man aged in his 30s and a woman aged in her 20s were arrested following an alleged assault that is understood to have occurred at Sliabh Liag, gardaí said.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing for witnesses to any such incident in the Slieve Liag/Killybegs area between Saturday, June 24th and Sunday, June 25th.

The two people are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in Co Donegal. Public access to Sliabh Liag remains closed to facilitate the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them.

They said any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve Liag between Saturday evening, June 24 and Sunday evening, June 25th, and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, could make this available to investigating gardaí at Ballyshannon Garda station on (071) 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

On Monday, gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard carried out extensive searches for a person who was said to have gone missing in the area.

The area, the setting for some of Europe’s highest sea cliffs, have been cordoned off all day as a result of the search.

The identity of the missing person has not been released by gardaí. It is believed the possibility the missing person met with foul play is being explored by the investigation team, although it is only one line of inquiry. A garda spokesperson said they had no further detail in relation to the investigation.