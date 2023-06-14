Gardaí investigating after injured man dies at house in Dundrum

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in Dundrum, south Dublin on Tuesday night. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in Dundrum, south Dublin on Tuesday night.

Detectives believe the man, aged in his 50s, sustained injuries in an incident at about 11pm and said all of the circumstances surrounding his death were being investigated.

However, it had not been confirmed on Wednesday morning as to whether the injuries were the result of a violent incident or if there was foul play or third party involvement.

Garda sources said they were keeping an open mind about how the man sustained his injuries and about the nature of the inquiry that will take place into his death.

The deceased was being treated by paramedics in a house in the Ophaly estate when gardaí arrived at the scene. However, despite the efforts to save him, the man was pronounced dead there late on Tuesday.

His body remained in situ overnight after the house was sealed off and gardaí were posted there through the night.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and gardaí were awaiting the arrival of a pathologist on Wednesday morning. Once the pathologist carries out a preliminary examination, the man’s remains will be removed to undergo a full postmortem.

Garda sources said the postmortem results would set out a clearer picture about the extent of the man’s injuries and how he sustained them.

“The body of the man remains at the scene this morning,” a Garda spokesman said in a statement. “The scene is currently preserved and will later be examined by the Garda Technical Bureau. An incident room has been set up at Dundrum Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.”

The investigation into the man’s death is being led by gardaí from Dundrum station.