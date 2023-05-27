£6 million worth of drugs seized in Northern Ireland

A lorry driver has been arrested by police officers in connection with a 300kg cannabis seizure at the port in Belfast.
The drugs, which have a street value in Northern Ireland of £6 million (€6.9 million), were seized by officers attached to the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), which fights organised crime.
The 45-year-old driver from Portadown was detained after his lorry, which contained a consignment of soft drinks, was stopped and searched by officers on its arrival into the port earlier today. The driver remains in custody.
NCA branch commander David Cunningham said: “This is a massive haul of cannabis which would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland.
“Losing this amount of drugs will be a huge blow to the organised crime group behind this importation.
“We will continue to work with our partners to stop illegal drugs ending up in our communities.”