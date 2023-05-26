Tallaght garda station evacuated after ‘contents of concern’ found

Tallaght Garda Station has been evacuated and is currently closed to the public, according to the gardaí.
In a statement, it was outlined that gardaí on active patrol in the area on Friday evening arrested a man.
“On arrival back at Tallaght Garda station an initial inspection of a bag in possession of the male has indicated contents of concern.
“As a precaution the Garda Station has been evacuated and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested. Some road closures in the vicinity of the Garda station are currently in place.”
More to follow.