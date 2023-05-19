Navan teen attack: Three youths arrested as gardaí say crime was motivated by ‘hatred’

The suspects, all of whom are minors, will now be questioned by specialist gardaí qualified to interview children

Three youths have been arrested this morning in relation to the assault of a 14-year-old boy in Navan earlier this week.

The arrests were carried out by detectives from Navan Garda station. The suspects, all of whom are minors, will now be questioned by specialist gardaí qualified to interview children.

The attack, which left the boy hospitalised with serious injuries, has been classified by gardaí as an assault with “hate as a motivating factor,” a garda source said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is going to “reach out” to the family the boy to express his support and sympathy.

“I’m really appalled at what we saw happening in Navan. It seems to me that a young man was targeted, essentially because he was different and was subjected to a very violent assault.

“And what’s worse still is people felt the need to video it and then put it online. It takes a particular type of person to post videos of people with the purpose of humiliating them, a particularly nasty type of individual,” Mr Varadkar said.

The attack was recorded and footage has been widely shared and viewed on social media, despite calls for it to be taken down.

It is understood five potential assailants have been identified by gardaí. The suspects, along with the victim, are students of Beaufort College in Navan.

There is no official definition of a hate crime in Irish law but gardaí can classify offences as having a “hate motivation” if they believe the offence related to a victim’s age, disability, race, colour, nationality, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender.

This can then be taken into account as an aggravating factor by a judge in any subsequent sentencing hearing.

The Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill is currently making its way through the Oireachtas. This will formalise hate crime in law and mandate tougher sentences for crimes motivated by prejudice or hatred.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Norma Foley has urged people not to share social media video such as the footage of a 14-year-old boy who was subjected to an unprovoked assault by a group of teenage boys in Navan, Co Meath.

In footage of the incident which happened on Monday, a group of individuals can be seen striking the young male in the face before encircling him and continuing to kick and strike him as he lay on the ground. The video was copied more than 5 million times across several different platforms, according to Ms Foley.

“It makes it very, very difficult for it to be removed when it has been forwarded on so many different times. So I suppose really what we are urging is that people would not do that, that they would not and I understand that it can happen for a variety of reasons, but we would be urging people not to share it, not to share content of that nature online,” she said.

The 14-year-old boy needed hospital treatment for facial injuries in the incident which happened on his way home from school.

Ms Foley said that she has spoken directly with the principal and there is a separate garda investigation and disciplinary procedures.

The teenager is keen to return to school in the coming days, Minister Foley said.

“So our psychological services are currently working with the school just for whatever additional supports they might need. And, you know, judgments will be made with and in consultation obviously with the family in terms of and the length of the school day for the young person, any, you know, additional, I suppose, guidance and counselling supports that might be required,” she added.

Minister Foley said that she wasn’t satisfied that the social media companies involved were doing enough to remove the content.

“We would want this removed, in an ideal circumstances, it should never, ever have been posted in the first place. And I think that’s the most important consideration,” she said on RTÉ Morning Ireland.

“But secondly, we’re very conscious of the need for it to be immediately withdrawn or taken down. And as you say, you know, some progress has been made there in terms of Facebook. But the real difficulty is that it has been shared so many times. And I think everyone right across society, everybody must take ownership, a responsibility there for material of this nature. You know, we encourage that in our schools. This would not be done.

“But I think it’s interesting to note that really apparently the statistics show us that it was really forwarded by adults for a variety of different reasons. I’m not casting aspersions on the motivation. It might well have been out of shock or whatever, but I think all of us in society need to take a second look at how we ourselves operate on social media platforms.