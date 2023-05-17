Teenager in serious condition following assault in Bluebell

A teenage boy is in serious condition in hospital following an assault in Dublin on Wednesday.
Gardaí are investigating the assault that occurred in Bluebell, Dublin 12.
The teenager has been taken to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition was described as “serious” by a spokeswoman for the Garda.
The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination by investigating officers.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.