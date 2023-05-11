Gardaí use taser to arrest woman after two men injured in incident akin to ‘hostage situation’

Uniformed gardaí were alerted to a house at approximately 11.15pm where 'on arrival at the location, they spoke with an adult male who had received minor injuries to his arms', officers said. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí tasered and arrested a woman after two males were injured at a house in Limerick city.

Gardaí said the woman was tasered after she acted in a “threatening and erratic” manner at a house on Clare Street on Wednesday night. Sources said the incident was akin to a “hostage situation”.

Uniformed gardaí were alerted to a house at Clare Street, Limerick at approximately 11.15pm where “on arrival at the location, they spoke with an adult male who had received minor injuries to his arms”, officers said.

“A female remained in the residence and had access to domestic knives and was acting in a threatening manner. Another adult male was also present with the female.”

“Unarmed uniformed gardaí were supported by the Armed Support Unit. Following an intervention by the unit, including the deployment of a taser, the female (aged in her 30s) was arrested for an offence contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.”

The woman was being detained by gardaí under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Limerick Garda station.

“Both males received medical attention, for minor injuries, by paramedics at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.”