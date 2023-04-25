Five arrested in investigation into crime gang pretending to be Garda members

The theft/ fraud involved members of the gang calling to rural homes, impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána, claiming they were investigating burglaries in the area and that they were attempting to identify the owners of the cash, or counterfeit cash. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Five people have been arrested by gardaí investigating the activities of a criminal gang involved in theft and fraud by impersonating members of An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí from the Garda Eastern Region said that a man in his 60s, another man in his 50s, two men in their 30s and a female in their 50s were all arrested this morning.

A number of searches are ongoing on Tuesday in three counties across the Dublin and eastern regions.

A statement outlined that the five were arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 as amended and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 at 5 separate Garda stations across the Eastern Region.

The investigation is led by a senior investigating officer, based out of an incident room at Kilkenny Regional Headquarters and has been investigating the gangs activities across 15 counties, primarily in the east and the midlands, over the past 10 months.

Tuesday’s searches and arrests are being conducted by detectives from the Eastern Region, supported by uniform colleagues and Regional Armed Support Units.

“The theft/fraud involved members of the gang calling to rural homes, impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána, claiming they were investigating burglaries in the area where sums of cash had been stolen and that they were attempting to identify the owners of the cash, or counterfeit cash,” a statement from the gardaí outlined.

“They requested to compare cash in their possession against cash held by the homeowner and then proceed to take any cash from the homeowner.”

An Garda Síochána has previously issued crime prevention advice in relation to this type of bogus tradesmen callers and outlined that members of An Garda Síochána will not cold call to a house and request to check cash in this manner.

“An Garda Síochána wish to remind the public that any Garda member calling to your door will have identification. However, should you have any concerns about the person at the door, you should not answer the door even if they are purporting to be a Garda. Genuine Gardaí will always provide official details to allow you to confirm their identity with your local Garda station and will be patient while you choose to so.”