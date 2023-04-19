Woman (20s) arrested as part of organised prostitution investigation

A woman has been arrested by gardaí as part of an investigation into organised prostitution, brothel-keeping and money laundering

Detectives attached to the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit in the Garda National Protective Services Bureau made the arrest as part of an ongoing investigation into an Eastern European organised crime group operating in the Republic.

A number of searches have been carried out in relation to the investigation.

The woman, who is aged in her 20s, is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at a Garda station in Dublin city.

As part of the operation gardaí in the unit “aim to identify victims as well as disrupt, disperse and prosecute persons involved in this type of organised crime”, a spokeswoman for the force said.