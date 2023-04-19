More than half of women have experienced sexual violence during lifetime - CSO

Aoife Grimes (left) and Catherine Hearn, of the National Women's Council, helping with the It Stops Now mural. The campaign aims to combat sexual violence and harassment in third level institutes. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

More than one in two women and almost a third of men reported experiencing sexual violence in their lifetime, a landmark survey has found.

On Wednesday, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) published the results of its prevalence of sexual violence survey 2022, which is the biggest examination of the issue in the State to date.

It found that 40 per cent of adults experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, with higher levels among women (52 per cent) than men (28 per cent).

Overall, sexual violence prevalence rates in the survey show an age effect, with young people reporting higher levels than older people. Some 22 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 experienced sexual violence both as an adult and as a child, compared to 8 per cent of those aged 65 and over.

Four times as more women (21 per cent) than men (5 per cent) reported experiencing non-consensual sexual intercourse over their lifetime. Furthermore, 10 per cent of women experienced non-consensual sexual intercourse as an adult when they were unable to give consent.

Sexual violence is defined in the survey as a range of non-consensual sexual experiences, from non-contact experiences such as verbal harassment to non-consensual sexual intercourse.

The research was conducted on more than 4,500 respondents, comprising a nationally representative random sample.

The survey took a multi-mode approach, meaning individuals could choose to complete the survey online, self completion on a tablet facilitated by an interviewer, or through a paper survey, and the data was collected between May and December 2022.

One in five adults experienced unwanted contact sexual violence as a child, and a similar number (19 per cent) experienced unwanted non-contact sexual violence as a child.

The survey does not provide insights into current levels of child sexual violence, as the survey was of adults only, with the incidences of child sexual violence relating only to when those adults were children.

The majority of adults (78 per cent) who experienced sexual violence in their lifetime knew the perpetrator.

Almost one in five (18 per cent) of women have experienced non-consensual sexual intercourse as an adult, with 20 per cent having experienced attempted sexual intercourse.

About half of adults who experience sexual violence told someone about it, with disclosure much more likely if the experience was with a non-partner only (55 per cent) than with a partner (16 per cent).

Females are more likely to disclose than men, with 53 per cent of women telling someone they’ve experienced sexual violence, compared to 34 per cent of men.

However, the researchers said the survey findings are “highly likely” to underreport the actual prevalence of sexual violence, due to the sensitivity of the topic and the resulting difficulty in finding people willing to answer the questions honestly.

Helen McGrath, statistician in the social analysis section of the CSO, said behind the data in the publication are “a range of individual stories, which speak to the lived experience of those who have, and those who have not, experienced sexual violence”.

“The publication provides a lot of important detail and insight on a very serious and sensitive societal issue,” she said.

“The survey focused on respondents’ experiences of a broad spectrum of sexual violence and harassment experiences.”