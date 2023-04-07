Gardaí investigate alleged assault of soccer referee in Co Louth

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 9.40pm on Thursday night at Muirhevanamor, Dundalk. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault of a referee at a soccer match in Co Louth on Thursday evening.

The official, who is a member of the Louth branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society, attended hospital on Friday due to injuries sustained in the incident.

A North East Football League (NEFL) match between Dundalk club Bay FC and Sporting BJD from Ballyjamesduff ended in disarray on Thursday night when a person was seen running at the referee and kicking him.

The incident was captured on video, with the referee falling to the ground after being struck, and has since been widely shared on social media.

READ MORE

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 9.40pm on Thursday night at Muirhevanamor, Dundalk. No arrests have been made.

In a statement, the NEFL condemned the attack and said it would be launching its own investigation. “The NEFL committee have been made aware of the abandonment of Thursday night’s Division One league match between Bay FC and Sporting BJD after 85 mins,” read the statement.

“The scoreline at the time of abandonment was 1-0 in favour of Bay. Following anticipated receipt of reports on the match the NEFL committee shall conduct an investigation in accordance with rules governing same.”

[ Referee abuse: ‘It’s mostly parents... They encroach on the pitch and think they’re right in every way’ ]

In a statement on social media, Sporting BJD said everyone at the club was “extremely disappointed at last night actions vs Bay FC. An investigation is underway and we will do everything in our power to co-operate this matter with the North East Football League.

“The club will handle this situation with the upmost seriousness and action will be taken by our club. The club will be making no further comments at this time.”