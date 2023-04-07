Gardaí investigate alleged assault of football referee in Co Louth

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 9.40pm on Thursday night at Muirhevanamor, Dundalk. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault of a referee at a soccer match in Co Louth on Thursday evening.

A North East Football League (NEFL) match between Dundalk club Bay FC and Sporting BJD from Ballyjamesduff ended in disarray when a person was seen running at the official and kicking him.

The incident was captured on video, with the referee falling to the ground after being struck, and has since been widely shared on social media.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 9.40pm on Thursday night at Muirhevanamor, Dundalk. No arrests have been made.

In a statement, the NEFL condemned the attack and said it would be launching its own investigation. “The NEFL committee have been made aware of the abandonment of Thursday night’s Division One league match between Bay FC and Sporting BJD after 85 mins,” read the statement.

“The scoreline at the time of abandonment was 1-0 in favour of Bay. Following anticipated receipt of reports on the match the NEFL committee shall conduct an investigation in accordance with rules governing same.”

In a statement on social media, Sporting BJD said everyone at the club was “extremely disappointed at last night actions vs Bay FC. An investigation is underway and we will do everything in our power to co-operate this matter with the North East Football League.

“The club will handle this situation with the upmost seriousness and action will be taken by our club. The club will be making no further comments at this time.”