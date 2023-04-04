Garda body will co-operate with Biden visit but may withdraw labour at later date over roster dispute

Agsi General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham (centre) said individual members have said they will withdraw labour “on a particular day if a resolution is not found and the dispute continues to escalate.” File photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Garda middle management will not take industrial action during the visit of US President Joe Biden next week but have promised to withdraw their labour at a later date if its concerns over rosters are not addressed.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (Agsi) voted today to co-operate “under protest” to facilitate Mr Biden’s four day visit but “without future guarantees on co-operation on further VIP visits.”

Agsi General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said individual members have said they will withdraw labour “on a particular day if a resolution is not found and the dispute continues to escalate.”

The association also promised four more “days of action” to highlight their concerns around the roster issue. One will take place every month for the next four months.

These days of action are expected to involve a protest march of gardaí to Garda Headquarters, rather than an industrial action.

Ms Cunningham said Agsi’s general conference, which is taking place this week in Galway, agreed that all these actions will be set aside “if meaningful internal negotiations take place on rosters.”

The association has been locked in a dispute with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris over the introduction of a new roster system for gardaí to replace the system in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many gardaí are against the proposed new roster on the basis it will mean more work on an annual basis and less opportunity for overtime.

Ms Cunningham said the commissioner’s current position is not helpful to gardaí “and is causing stress and anxiety and having an adverse effect on their well being.”

Separately, the commissioner has temporarily withdrawn a directive concerning the use of pronouns in the workplace, following resistance from Agsi leadership.

The Directive on Gender Identity mandated that gardaí transitioning gender should be addressed by their preferred and identity pronouns.

Agsi members used the conference to call for the withdrawal of the directive due to what they say is a lack of consultations and training.

On Tuesday, members were informed by Ms Cunningham that the directive has been temporarily suspended to allow for further consultations with Garda representative groups.

The association said the directive had been brought in without “consultation and awareness”.

Ms Cunningham said Agsi is “acutely aware of the rights of people to transition and be supported in doing so by workplace colleagues.”

However, in the absence of “an awareness and education programme”, it is unfair of management to issue the directive in its current form, and “even more unfair is the threat of discipline hanging over us if we are misguided due to a lack of education.”

“There are a large number of people in the Garda organisation who are not aware of the rights and entitlements of people who want to Transition and how on a practical day basis they can be supported in the workplace,” she said.

Mr Harris is to address delegates on later today.