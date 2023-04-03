Gardaí seize €100,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in Limerick house raid

Gardaí carried out the raid as part of Operation Tara. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Gardaí have seized more the €100,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis after a search in Limerick City on Monday.

The drugs were seized as part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in 2021.

The Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house in the St Mary’s Park area on Monday afternoon, seizing both forms of drug, which will be sent forward for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

A man in his 50s was arrested and is currently being detained at a Garda station in Co Limerick, where he can be held for up to seven days.

READ MORE

The investigation is ongoing.