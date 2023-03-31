Cannabis worth €600,000 and €15,000 in cash seized in north Dublin

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis as investigations continue. Photograph: Garda Press Office

A Garda search of two vehicles stopped in Dublin on Thursday led to the seizure of €600,000 worth of cannabis and a quantity of cash.

Gardaí said that, following the discovery, three men aged 37, 40 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and detained under Section 2 of Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in north county Dublin.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) intercepted the two vehicles shortly before 2pm in the Balbriggan area. As well as the cannabis herb, they seized €15,000 in cash.

It came as a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity under Operation Tara. The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis as investigations continue.