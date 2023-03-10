Foul play not suspected in death of man (50s) in Blacklion, Co Cavan

Despite medical intervention by gardaí, the victim was later pronounced dead by paramedics. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in Co Cavan has been released following a postmortem.

Gardaí received reports that a man, aged in his 50s, was discovered unresponsive with serious injuries at about 9.15am on Thursday at a house in Blacklion. He was later pronounced dead by paramedics. A suspect, aged in his 30s, was later arrested in connection with the matter.

A postmortem has since been carried out and a Garda spokesman said that as a result of preliminary findings provided by the pathologist, “foul play is no longer suspected in this incident”.

“The male in his 30s who was detained at Castlerea Garda station has been released from that detention and is no longer suspected of any criminality in this incident,” he said in a statement.

“An Garda Síochána continue to investigate this matter for the preparation of a coroner inquest file only.”