Man (30s) arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal assault in Co Cavan

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal assault at a house in Co Cavan.

Gardaí received reports the victim, aged in his 50s, was discovered unresponsive with serious injuries at about 9.15am on Thursday in Blacklion.

Despite medical intervention by gardaí he was later pronounced dead by paramedics. The body remains at the scene.

It is being preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged for a later date, gardaí said on Thursday night.

As a result of Garda inquiries and follow-on investigations, a man in his 30s was later arrested on suspicion of murder. He is being detained at Castlerea Garda station in Roscommon under the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to contact Cavan Garda station on (049) 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other station.