Man (52) remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of his mother in Co Kerry last year

Billy Burns was before the District Court in Killarney on Tuesday, charged with the murder of his mother, Miriam Burns. Photograph: Dominick Walsh

A 52-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of his mother (75) who was found dead at the family home in Killarney in Co Kerry last year.

Billy Burns, of no fixed abode, was brought before Killarney District Court on Tuesday afternoon, where he was charged with the murder of Miriam Burns at her home at Ardshanavooley, Killarney.

The sole charge on the indictment alleges that Mr Burns, on a date between August 12th and August 15th, 2022, did murder Miriam Burns at Ardshanavooley, Killarney, contrary to common law.

Det Sgt Michael Quirke gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, and told how he arrested Mr Burns at Church Street, Tralee, at 12.40pm. Mr Burns replied ‘no comment’ to the charge.

READ MORE

Sgt Stephen O’Brien said that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that Mr Burns be tried on indictment at the Central Criminal Court, and he applied to have him remanded to appear in court again tomorrow.

Judge David Waters granted the prosecution application, and he remanded Mr Burns in custody to Cork Prison to appear again at Tralee District Court by video link on Wednesday, March 8th.

The late Miriam Burns

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell said that Mr Burns was in receipt of disability allowance, and he submitted a statement of means as he applied for free legal aid for his client.

Judge Waters granted Mr Burns free legal aid and assigned Mr O’Connell to represent the accused who didn’t speak during the five minute hearing at the Killarney Courthouse.

He also granted a third application by Mr O’Connell that his client would receive all appropriate medical treatment including psychiatric treatment while he is on remand on the murder charge.