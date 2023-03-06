Plan moves forward for new State agency to help double refuge places for domestic violence victims

Minister for Justice Simon Harris announced the Government has approved the drafting of legislation to create an agency for tackling and reducing domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A plan for a new State agency to oversee and support a doubling in refuge places for victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence has taken a step forward.

The Minister for Justice, Simon Harris, announced on Monday the Government has approved the drafting of legislation to create the agency, dedicated to tackling and reducing domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV), as provided for under Zero Tolerance, the third national strategy on DSGBV.

The agency, intended to be in place by January 1st, 2024, will oversee and support the provision of refuge accommodation for victims as part of delivering on the commitment to double the number of refuge places and increase the number of safe homes and other accommodation over the duration of the strategy. It will also ensure a permanent structure to help deliver further refuge accommodation over the long term.

The agency “will bring the dedicated and expert focus that is needed to tackle this serious and complex societal issue”, Minister Harris said in a statement.

Publishing the general scheme of the legislation sends “a clear message from Government that domestic and gender-based violence will never be tolerated”, he said. He also thanked Minister Helen McEntee “for leading on this as part of the zero-tolerance strategy”.

The core functions of the new agency will include planning, commissioning and funding DSGBV services as well as setting standards for services and refuges and monitoring adherence to those. Other functions include disseminating information on DSGBV; leading and supporting awareness-raising campaigns; and conducting, commissioning and supporting research.

The agency will have a key role in engaging and consulting with stakeholders in the DSGBV area.

The legislation has been guided by the third national strategy, and by engagement with relevant Government Departments and State bodies, including the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and Tusla, from whom the new agency will take over the provision of services to DSGBV victims. There has also been consultation with the non-governmental DSGBV sector.

The agency’s work and the performance of its chief executive officer will be overseen by a non-executive board.

The general scheme of the Bill will now be referred to the Oireachtas Justice Committee for pre-legislative scrutiny. Once their report is received, work on finalising the Bill will be prioritised with a view to its enactment by the end of the year.