Funeral of gangland criminal Cornelius Price to take place in UK

Notorious gangland figure Cornelius Price, who died in hospital two weeks ago, is to be buried in the UK where he had fled during the Drogheda feud.

Gardaí have been informed Price’s funeral will take place this week in north England. He will be buried in Rochdale, near Manchester, where he has extensive family connections.

Since his death on February 19th, family members of Price have insisted he will be buried in Ireland. “Be back in Ireland soon on his own turf for the greatest and biggest send off you’ll ever see. What he deserves,” one family member said on social media.

Gardaí had been preparing to put a large scale policing plan in place should the funeral take place in Ireland due to fears of retaliatory attacks by Price’s enemies. Security sources said there is considerable relief the burial is now taking place abroad and that Price’s funeral will be monitored by UK police.

READ MORE

Price fled to the UK in early 2020 around the time of the murder and dismemberment of 17-year-old Keane Muldready Woods by rivals of Price’s gang. Mr Woods was one of four murder victims in the Drogheda gang feud.

[ Mother of Keane Mulready-Woods tells court of impact of teenager’s ‘brutal, tragic and horrifying’ murder ]

Price (41) was admitted to hospital in Wales in 2021 with limbic encephalitis, a serious brain condition. He remained in a coma until his condition worsened last month leading to his death.

Gardaí are planning to seek to reinterview witnesses in criminal cases in which Price was a suspect, including three open murder investigations. Detectives hope Price’s death may mean some witnesses now feel safe enough to make a statement.

In particular, gardaí hope to make progress into the investigation into the abduction and murder of pregnant 21-year-old Ana Varslavane and her partner Willie Maughan.

Price is believed to have lured the couple to his compound in Co Meath in the summer of 2015 before murdering them and disposing of the bodies. The couples’ remains have never been found.

It is believed Price ordered the murders as he feared Mr Maughan might have information regarding the murder of drug dealer Benny Whitehouse in 2014, a case in which Price was a suspect.

[ Background: Cornelius Price was chief suspect in at least three murders ]

Price is also believed to have ordered a pipe bomb attack on the home of Mr Maughan’s sister shortly after he went missing.

Price still has a large number of associates and family members in Ireland, including criminals connected to Limerick’s McCarthy-Dundon gang.

After fleeing to the UK midlands in 2020, he quickly became involved in criminality there, including by offering his services as a mediator in gang feuds.

Shortly after his arrival Price became involved in a plot to kidnap and ransom two men in London. Price and several associates were suspected of abducting and drugging two brothers before making them call their relatives and ask for a £300,000 (€340,730) ransom.

The men were subsequently rescued by armed police and Price was arrested. However, he was diagnosed with the brain illness a short time later and admitted to hospital, meaning his trial never took place.