Man (60s) dies in Midleton, Co Cork, road incident

A man in his 60s has died following a road traffic incident in Midleton, Co Cork on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at around 9.15pm last night on the N25, near to the junction of the Old Youghal Road. The man, a pedestrian, received fatal injuries.

The road remains closed this morning between Lakeview Roundabout and the junction at the Old Youghal Road, with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators will take place on Friday.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward, in particular, any drivers who were on the N25 between the Lakeview Roundabout and the junction at the Old Youghal Road between 9pm – 9.20pm on Thursday evening, and who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam).

Gardaí can be contacted at Midleton Garda Station on 024 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.