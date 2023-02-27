Man dies after suspected assault in Co Kilkenny

One man (60s) has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Photograph: iStock

A man has died after a suspected assault in Co Kilkenny on Monday night.

The man was pronounced dead at around 6pm when he was discovered at a residence at Meadow Way, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny city.

One man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being detained at Kilkenny Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The body remains at the scene and the State Pathologist and coroner’s office have been notified.

READ MORE

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda technical bureau.