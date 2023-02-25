Rally to take place in Omagh to protest attempted murder of PSNI officer

Police patrol at the scene of Wednesday's shooting at the sports centre in Omagh. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

A rally in protest against paramilitary violence will take place in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Saturday morning, in the wake of the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Inspector John Caldwell.

Det Insp Caldwell was shot while off duty last Wednesday evening. The attack took place in front of his young son at the Youth Sport Omagh complex, where he had been coaching a youth team, in a attack suspected to be linked to the dissident republican group the New IRA.

The trade union organised demonstration will take place at the Courthouse in the town’s High Street from 11.30am.

Omagh Trades Union council secretary Anton McCabe said the rally will reject those who want to take society backwards.

“There must be no going back to the years of violence, fear and injustices,” Mr McCabe said. “The shooting of John Caldwell, in front of children, was barbaric. It has traumatised the children who were there. It has opened up the trauma many carry from the past. Those who carry out these actions offer our community death, injury and division.

“Workers and young people want better. We want freedom from fear. Those who carried out this shooting have lit a fire that could burn us all.”

In a statement on Friday, the PSNI said a fifth man (43) was arrested in the Stewartstown area under the Terrorism Act, and was being questioned in connection with the attack by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Four men, aged 22, 38, 45 and 47, remain in police custody where they are being questioned.

On Friday, the PSNI confirmed that their primary line of inquiry in connection with the attack is the New IRA.