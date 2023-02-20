Garda hit in head with bottle and squad cars damaged in Ballyfermot incident

Two Garda cars were damaged and a garda required medical treatment after being hit by a bottle while responding to an incident in Ballyfermot, south west Dublin, on Monday.

A Garda spokesman said gardaí had been responding to incidents of dangerous driving and alleged reckless endangerment.

It is understood that, while attempting to intervene, gardaí were confronted by a group who fired missiles. A bottle hit one of the gardaí in the head, and they later received medical treatment.

The spokesman said a Garda patrol car and a community policing Garda car were significantly damaged by individuals during the incident.

Two men were arrested on the Kylemore Road over suspected dangerous driving, with two motorbikes seized by gardaí, he said.

The pair have since been released with a file to be sent, in both cases to the Director of Public Prosecutions.