Cork hospital has 125 days to review attack that led to death of 89-year-old

A team of experts appointed by the Mercy University Hospital in Cork to investigate a fatal assault on an 89-year-old patient in the hospital last month has 125 days to complete their review of the incident, The Irish Times has learned.

A Mercy University Hospital spokesman confirmed that the MUH will be following the guidelines of the HSE Incident Management Framework in its investigation into the fatal assault on retired farmer, Matthew Healy, at the hospital on January 22nd 2023.

Mr Healy, a retired farmer from Berrings in Mid-Cork whose wife, Delia, died just three weeks earlier in St Finbarr’s Hospital, was fatally injured when he was allegedly assaulted by another patient at the six-bed Room 2, St Joseph’s Ward, at the Mercy University Hospital on January 22nd.

The Mercy extended its sympathies to Mr Healy’s family and announced soon after the incident that it would be conducting its own investigation into what happened to Mr Healy which would be separate to the garda criminal investigation into the fatal assault.

“Mercy University Hospital is adhering to the HSE Incident Framework (2020) and has constituted a Serious Incident Management Team under the chairmanship of Interim CEO, Mr Maurice Spillane, to review the events that occurred at the hospital on January 22nd, 2023,” said the MUH in a statement.

Under the terms of the HSE Incident Management Framework, which was enacted in 2020, the Serious Incident Management Team has 125 days from the occurrence of the incident to complete its review though this may be extended in exceptional circumstances.

The Mercy University Hospital declined to comment further on the investigation but The Irish Times understands that the review team will be made up of five personnel, one from the hospital and four external experts drawn from the HSE and bodies representing medics and nursing staff.

The Irish Times also understands that the review will be comprehensive and will examine a series of areas including patient admission, patient assessment and ward assignment and will involve the review team interviewing upwards of 30 people including staff and some patients.

The Irish Times also understands that upon completion, the review will first be made available to Mercy Interim CEO, Maurice Sweeney and a copy will also be sent to recently appointed HSE CEO Bernard Gloster with copies also expected to be sent to Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

Under the HSE Incident Management Framework, incidents are classed as Major/Extreme, Moderate or Minor/Negligible while it also stipulates “the Review Team should not include any person directly involved in the incident or any person with a conflict of interest, perceived or actual”.

The fatal assault on Mr Healy, in which a male nurse suffered non-life threatening injures to his hand, led the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation General Secretary, Phil Ni Ní Sheaghdha to call for a full security audit of practices and personnel at all Irish hospitals.

Meanwhile a Hiqa spokesman told The Irish Times that the health regulatory authority would not be carrying out an investigation into the incident as it is the subject of a criminal investigation by An Garda Siochana but Hiqa would be liaising with MUH management on the matter.

Meanwhile a 30 year old man, charged with the murder of Mr Healy at the Mercy University Hospital on January 22nd, has made his fourth appearance at Cork District Court and has been remanded in continuing custody to appear again in court on February 27th by video link.