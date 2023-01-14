Crime & Law

Man (40s) charged following seizure of cocaine worth €164,000 in Wexford

Detectives carried out raid of property in county at about 5.30pm on Thursday after obtaining search warrant

This seizure was carried out as part of the Garda’s Operation Tara, which is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in 2021.

Colin Gleeson
Sat Jan 14 2023 - 14:11

A man is due before the courts on Saturday after gardaí seized cocaine worth about €164,000 following a raid of a property in Co Wexford.

The raid took place at about 5.30pm on Thursday after gardaí obtained a search warrant. A small amount of cannabis was also seized during the course of the raid. All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene, taken to Wexford Garda Station and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court at 5pm on Saturday.

READ MORE

This seizure was carried out as part of the Garda’s Operation Tara, which is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs”.

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter

An Garda Síochána
LATEST STORIES