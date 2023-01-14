Man (40s) charged following seizure of cocaine worth €164,000 in Wexford

This seizure was carried out as part of the Garda’s Operation Tara, which is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in 2021.

A man is due before the courts on Saturday after gardaí seized cocaine worth about €164,000 following a raid of a property in Co Wexford.

The raid took place at about 5.30pm on Thursday after gardaí obtained a search warrant. A small amount of cannabis was also seized during the course of the raid. All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene, taken to Wexford Garda Station and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court at 5pm on Saturday.

The focus of Operation Tara is to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs”.