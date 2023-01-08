Gardaí investigate after body of man discovered at property in south Dublin

The property where the body was found was sealed off as a potential crime scene overnight and secured.

Gardaí in south Dublin are investigating the discovery of a body of a man in his 40s at a property on Saturday night. While the death of the man, in Rathmines, was officially being treated as “unexplained”, the resources of a homicide inquiry have been committed to the case.

His remains have been removed from the rear of the property for a postmortem, the results of which would determine the nature of the Garda investigation.

The alarm was raised at about 10pm on Saturday when gardaí and paramedics were called to the property on Lower Rathmines Road. On arrival at the scene they found the man in his 40s dead at the rear of the property.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the Dublin city Mortuary where a postmortem will be conducted by Dr Bolster, Office of the State Pathologist,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said in a statement on Sunday morning.

It was being examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau on Sunday while investigating gardaí awaited the results of the postmortem to determine if the dead man met with foul play.