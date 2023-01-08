Bruna Fonseca murder: Gardaí appeal for witnesses in Cork on New Year’s Day

A vigil has been organised on Sunday at 10am at The Lough on Cork’s Southside to remember Bruna Fonseca. Photograph: Family handout/PA

Gardaí investigating the murder of Brazilian woman, Bruna Fonseca (28), in Cork on New Year’s Day believe there may be people who passed by the murder scene to whom they have not yet spoken with who may have information that can help them in their investigation.

An Garda Síochána have issued an appeal to anyone who was on Liberty Street, off North Main Street in the city centre, either on foot or in a car between 4.30am and 6.30am on January 1st, who may have seen or heard anything unusual, to contact them as they continue to investigate Ms Fonseca’s murder.

It is understood gardaí have examined CCTV footage from the general area, which is to the rear of the Washington Street Courthouse. They believe there may be people who were in the vicinity at the time but have not yet contacted them despite earlier appeals to the public for assistance.

They particularly want to speak to people, including two women, who were in the area in the two hours before Ms Fonseca was found by gardaí at 6.30am on New Year’s Day in an unresponsive state in a flat on Liberty Street when they responded to a phone call to Anglesea St Garda station.

Anyone who can assist gardaí in their investigation is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station in Cork, where gardaí have established an incident room, on 021-4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The garda appeal comes as it emerged that Ms Fonseca’s remains have been released by Cork City Coroner’s Office back to her family who plan to bring her body back to Brazil next Friday for a funeral in her hometown of Formiga in the province of Minais Gerais in south-eastern Brazil.

Meanwhile, a Go Fund Me appeal set up on January 2nd by Ms Fonseca’s 18-year-old niece, Maria Luiza Fonseca, to help cover the costs of bringing the murdered woman’s remains back to Brazil for burial, has to date received 3,200 separate donations and raised more than €54,000.

Both Maria Luiza Fonseca and Marcela Fonseca, a cousin of the dead woman, have organised a vigil on Sunday at 10am at The Lough on Cork’s Southside to remember their relative. The Brazilian community on Leeside is expected to turn out in force for the event.

Marcela Fonseca told The Irish Examiner they had decided to hold the vigil at the Lough as it was one of her cousin’s favourite places in Cork as she found peace and solace during her frequent walks around the lake. She urged people attending to wear white, and to bring candles and white roses.

Ms Fonseca said of the response to the Go Fund Me appeal: “The Brazilian community, the Irish people, everyone has helped us – we are so far, far from home and our family, but we feel at home here.”

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deidre Forde, said Ms Fonseca’s murder had shocked everyone on Leeside. “On behalf of the people of Cork, I have reached out to Bruna’s family to convey to them how shocked and deeply saddened we are that her life was cut short so brutally,” she said.

Ms Fonseca, a qualified librarian who had studied at Centro Universitario de Formiga, had come to Ireland last August with her niece to improve her English and she had been working as a contract cleaner with Bidvest Noonan Contract Cleaning at the Mercy University Hospital.

Ms Fonseca, who lived with her relatives and friends at an apartment on Southern Road in the city, had been out socialising at the Oyster Tavern with other members of the Brazilian community in Cork as they welcomed in the New Year just hours before she was found dead.

Ms Fonseca is survived by her parents Marina and Tadeu and her sisters Fernanda and Izabel who told a newspaper in Brazil that “they were just living one day at a time” since her death and that her sister “was always helping those who sought help from her.”

Meanwhile, Ms Fonseca’s former boyfriend, Miller Pacheco (29), is due to make his second court appearance on Monday after he was charged on January 2nd with the murder of Ms Fonseca at his upstairs flat at Liberty Street on New Year’s Day.