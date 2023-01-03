Fundraiser set up to help repatriate body of Bruna Fonseca to her native Brazil

The family of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca, who met a violent death just months after she moved to Ireland, has launched an appeal for funds to assist in the repatriation of her body for burial in her native Formiga in Brazil.

The memorial, which has been set up by family member Maria Luiza Fonseca, raised over €5,700 in the first two hours since it was launched on GoFundMe on Tuesday.

Ms Fonseca had gone to socialise with friends in Cork on New Year’s Eve, and was found dead at a flat in Liberty Street at 6.30am the following day after the emergency services were called to come to the address.

Efforts were made to revive Ms Fonesca, a graduate of the Centro Universitário de Formiga. However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of her extended family are in Cork. A family liaison officer has been appointed and consular assistance will be given in terms of repatriating her body to Brazil.

Ms Fonseca had been employed by Bidvest Noonan contract cleaners at the time of her death, and worked at Mercy University Hospital (CUH) in Cork. Cormac Sheils, CEO of Bidvest Noonan Ireland, said that Bruna will be “sadly missed”. Mr Sheils added that Bruna was a “valued member” of their team and “a friend to all who worked with her”.

In a statement MUH said that the deceased was a “hard and diligent worker” and an esteemed colleague.

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Ms Fonseca at 5 Liberty Street in Cork on January 1st. Miller Pacheco (29), who is a native of Formiga, Brazil, but who had been living at Liberty Street, Cork, appeared before a special sitting of the local District court on Monday. He was remanded in custody to appear before the court again on 9th January.