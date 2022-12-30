Number of deaths on Ireland’s roads up by almost 20% in 2022

As part of a Christmas and New Year road safety enforcement campaign, gardaí have conducted 1,380 checkpoints nationwide in the past week. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

The number of people killed on the State’s roads this year has increased by almost 20 per cent in comparison to last year, according to statistics from An Garda Síochána.

A total of 157 people have died in road incidents so far this year, an increase of 25 (18.9 per cent) on the total for all of 2021. Gardaí said some 1,185 collisions resulting in serious injury had been recorded so far this year.

The force said an analysis of data for the last 12 years indicates that the highest risk time for fatal or serious road traffic collisions during the Christmas and New Year period was between noon and 9pm, with more than half (55 per cent) of such incidents occurring between these hours. Some 21 per cent of such incidents occurred between 3pm and 6pm.

As part of a Christmas and New Year road safety enforcement campaign, gardaí have conducted 1,380 checkpoints nationwide in the past week.

READ MORE

These resulted in 173 arrests for driving under the influence, 24 of which were suspected cases of drug driving. Gardaí said 3,060 speeding offences were detected by these checkpoints.

A total of 29 cases of people not wearing seatbelts while driving were identified as were 82 of driver’s using a mobile phone.

Insp Ross O’Doherty, of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said the figures were “stark” but reflected “the reality of the behaviour of some drivers”.

“It should go without saying that behind these stats are real lives, real people and real threat to their lives and the lives of other road users,” he said. “As plenty of families and friends get set to celebrate the New Year tonight and over the weekend, we are reminding those that may be intending to have a drink to make alternative arrangements to get home and to avoid driving the following morning.”

He urged motorists to “help us reduce the number of serious and fatal road traffic collisions by never taking a risk”.

“It is never, ever worth it and hindsight often,” he added.